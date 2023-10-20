Pics: PM Modi Interacts With Students, Other Passengers On NaMo Bharat Train

RRTS is a new rail-based, semi-high-speed, high-frequency commuter transit system

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today inaugurated the priority section of the Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut RRTS Corridor in Ghaziabad. He also flagged off the RapidX train connecting Sahibabad to Duhai Depot and marked the launch of the Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS) in India.

During the inauguration, PM Modi was also seen interacting with some school and college students on board the RapidX train, whose name was changed to "NaMo Bharat" a day prior to its launch.

The passengers, while speaking to PM Modi, shared their experiences, including how the new train service will have a positive impact, the prime minister's office said.

All About NaMo Bharat RapidX Train Service

The RRTS is a new rail-based, semi-high-speed, and high-frequency commuter transit system. With a design speed of 180 kmph, it will provide high-speed trains for intercity commuting every 15 minutes.

Prime Minister Modi laid the foundation stone for the Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut corridor in March 2019.

The 17 km priority section of the Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut RRTS Corridor will connect Sahibabad to Duhai Depot with stations at Ghaziabad, Guldhar, and Duhai.

A total of eight RRTS corridors will be developed in NCR, of which three corridors have been prioritised to be implemented in Phase-I including Delhi - Ghaziabad - Meerut Corridor; Delhi - Gurugram - SNB - Alwar Corridor, and Delhi - Panipat Corridor.

The Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut RRTS is being developed at a cost of more than Rs 30,000 crore and will connect Delhi to Meerut in less than an hour of travel time.