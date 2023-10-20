PM Modi Inaugurates 'Namo Bharat', India's 1st Regional Rapid Train Service

'Namo Bharat' is a transformational" regional development initiative

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today flagged off 'Namo Bharat', India's first semi-high speed regional rail service in Uttar Pradesh.

The Prime Minister inaugurated the 'Namo Bharat' train connecting Sahibabad and Duhai Depot stations in Uttar Pradesh.

This marks the launch of Regional Rapid Train Service (RRTS) in India.

'Namo Bharat' is a transformational" regional development initiative, which is designed to provide high-speed trains for intercity commuting, the Prime Minister's office (PMO) said.

PM Modi also took a ride in the train and interacted with some schoolchildren.

The name of the rail service was changed from RapidX to NaMo Bharat yesterday.

The 17-km priority section of the Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut RRTS Corridor will open for passengers from tomorrow, a day after its inauguration.

The priority section, between Sahibabad and Duhai Depot, has five stations -- Sahibabad, Ghaziabad, Guldhar, Duhai and Duhai Depot.

RRTS trains prioritise passenger comfort with features like overhead storage, Wi-Fi, and charging options at each seat. Moreover, there will be a premium-class car with spacious seating, ample legroom, and coat hangers, a press release said.

CCTV cameras, an emergency door-opening mechanism and a button to communicate with a train operator are among the safety features of this train.

The Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut corridor is being developed at a cost of more than Rs 30,000 crore and will connect Delhi to Meerut with a travel time of less than an hour through urban centres of Ghaziabad, Muradnagar and Modinagar, the PMO had said.