Man Beaten To Death In Bihar's Nalanda On Suspicion Of Being A Thief

The incident occurred late Wednesday night in Nalanda with the alleged thieves being kicked in the face and beaten with sticks.

All India | | Updated: January 17, 2019 17:59 IST
Police said they are investigating the matter and searching for the accused (Representational)


Nalanda (Bihar): 

A man suspected to be a thief was allegedly brutally beaten to death by a group of people who also beat up four other persons.

The incident occurred late Wednesday night in Nalanda with the alleged thieves being kicked in the face and beaten with sticks. Two people managed to escape and the remaining three were rushed to the nearby medical centre after two hours of being beaten up. They are said to be in a critical condition.

A video shows one of the injured lying in bed with broken arms and legs with black marks of injuries on his body.

Local police said they are investigating the matter and searching for those involved in the incident.

