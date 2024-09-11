Nagpur Teacher Sexually Harasses 2 Girls, Physically Abuses 9 Boys, Arrested: Cops

The principal constituted a committee to investigate the matter, police said (Representational)

Police have arrested a school teacher in Maharashtra's Nagpur city on charges of sexually harassing two minor girls and physically abusing nine boys, an official said on Wednesday.

The two girl students complained to the principal of the school located in Sadar area that the 47-year-old teacher indulged in obscene activities and sexually harassed them.

There were also complaints that the teacher physically abused nine boys, the official said.

The principal constituted a committee to investigate the matter.

The committee reported that the teacher had sexually harassed and abused the students, the Sadar police official said.

The principal subsequently lodged a police complaint.

The police on Tuesday arrested the teacher, who taught mathematics and history at the school, and registered a case against him under various sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, the official said.

