Nagpur Man Charged For Raping Woman, His Brothers Assault Her: Cops

Further investigation is underway.

A 34-year-old man was booked in Nagpur for allegedly raping a woman on the pretext of marriage, while two of his brothers have been charged with assaulting her, a police official said on Monday.

The 27-year-old rape survivor has said she was raped between February 2, 2020 and October 5, 2022 by the accused, and when his brothers came to know about their relationship they thrashed her, the official said.

