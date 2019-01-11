Nageswara Rao Takes Charge As CBI Chief 2 Days After He Welcomed Ex-Boss

Nageswara Rao first took charge as interim chief under dramatic circumstances on October 23, around 2 am.

A day after the sacking of Alok Verma as Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) director, additional director M Nageswara Rao again took over the top job on Friday.

Nageswara Rao, who had been made interim chief in October after Alok Verma was sent on forced leave, had personally welcomed him back to the CBI headquarters on Wednesday after he was conditionally reinstated by the Supreme Court.

Mr Rao, a 1986-batch Odisha cadre Indian Police Service officer, was again asked to take over by the Department of Personnel and Training.

Mr Rao first took charge as interim chief under dramatic circumstances on October 23, around 2 am, after Mr Verma was divested of his powers and sent away.

Special Director Rakesh Asthana, the number two officer in the agency, was also sent on leave the same day. Both had exchanged vicious charges of corruption, in an unprecedented public feud in the investigating agency.

Mr Verma was removed yesterday, 48 hours after his reinstatement, by a high-powered selection committee led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

In a two-one decision backed by PM Modi and Supreme Court judge Justice AK Sikri, Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge was the dissenting member.