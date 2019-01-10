Day After Returning To Work, CBI Chief Alok Verma Transfers 5 Officers

Alok Verma returned to his office yesterday after being reinstated as CBI boss

Alok Verma, reinstated as CBI boss by the Supreme Court, signed off on five transfers today, a day after cancelling the transfers of nearly 10 officers. The move raised questions as a high-powered committee met at Prime Minister Narendra Modi's home to decide on his future, on whether he will continue in the post with full powers and on his successor.



On Tuesday, the Supreme Court scrapped the government's midnight order sending Mr Verma on compulsory leave and replacing him with an interim CBI director. But while restoring him to his post, the court ruled that he would not take any major policy decisions until a high-powered selection committee featuring the PM, the Chief Justice of India or his representative and the leader of the largest opposition party decided on his status.



Mr Verma returned to his office yesterday and soon after, cancelled the interim CBI chief's orders transferring officers in his team. Ten transfers were overturned.



Today, Mr Verma ordered the transfer of five officers - Joint Director Ajay Bhatnagar, Deputy Inspector General MK Sinha, Deputy Inspector General Tarun Gauba, Joint Director Murugesan and Additional Director AK Sharma.