'Karnataka Ex Minister Used Scam Funds To Influence Voters In Lok Sabha Polls': Probe Agency

The chargesheet was filed in a court in Bengaluru.

A total of Rs 15 crore of Rs 89.63 crore funds siphoned in the alleged Valmiki scam by former Karnataka Minister Nagendra and his aides was allegedly used "during the 2024 Lok Sabha election expenditures to influence voters" and a significant portion of the amount was used for personal expenses, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) has said in a chargesheet.

Significant amounts were channelled towards election campaigns under the direction of Mr Nagendra, and the cash was distributed to party workers and voters in constituencies like Bellary, Kudligi, and Kamp, the chargesheet stated.

The chargesheet, which was filed in a special court in Bengaluru, said cash was distributed to polling stations in constituencies, with each voter receiving Rs 200 and each polling booth Rs 10,000. "This involved over Rs 15 crores distributed to influence voters."

Additional funds were deposited into personal accounts linked to Mr Nagendra's associates, including Punith Kumar and Kali Harish, for personal expenses such as flight bookings, vehicle maintenance, and salaries for household staff, the agency said.

"The investigation traced a detailed money trail from the initial siphoning of Rs 187.33 crores to its final destinations. The funds were funnelled through a network of fake accounts, shell companies, and accomplices, ultimately converted into cash, gold, and assets, with substantial portions used for personal expenses and election-related activities. Despite partial recovery, the investigation continues to unravel the full extent of the scheme," said the ED chargesheet.

It said that the investigation into Karnataka Maharshi Valmiki Scheduled Tribes Development Corporation Limited (KMVSTDCL) uncovered a sophisticated money-laundering operation that misappropriated Rs 187.33 crores, originally allocated for welfare schemes.

The investigation revealed that on Mr Nagendra's directive, Rs 187 crore from KMVSTDCL accounts were consolidated into a single account at Union Bank's MG Road branch.

Subsequently, as per the chargesheet, Rs 89.63 crores were siphoned off using forged documents and fake accounts this year.

"A significant portion of these funds was used for election expenditures and personal expenses. Mobile phone records of Mr Nagendra indicated the disposal of three handsets during the scam, suggesting an attempt to destroy evidence. Search and seizure operations under the PMLA between July and August 2024 further revealed the fraudulent nature of the entire operation," the chargesheet said.

The KMVSTDCL, founded in 2006 and based in Bangalore, is dedicated to improving the socio-economic status of Scheduled Tribes (ST) in Karnataka. It offers welfare schemes such as self-employment loans, microcredit, land purchase assistance, and irrigation facilities. The Corporation is governed by a Board of Directors (BoD) chaired by the Managing Director (MD), with oversight from departments like Social Welfare, Finance, and Planning.

After the suicide of Chandrashekhar, an officer from the corporation, and based on his death note, an FIR was filed, and investigations revealed the extent of the scam involving KMVSTDCL.

The money laundering case originated from an FIR filed by the Karnataka Police and the CBI, which claims that several crores of rupees were misappropriated from the corporation's account. These funds were allegedly transferred to "fake accounts" and subsequently laundered through shell companies.

"Funds totaling Rs 187.33 crores were transferred between March 4, 2024, and May 21, 2024. A total of Rs 89.63 crores were siphoned from the Corporation's accounts into fake accounts opened in RBL Bank's Banjara Hills branch, controlled by First Finance Credit Cooperative Society Limited," mentioned the chargesheet.