Hiroshima And Nagasaki: 75 Years On World Remembers The Horror

Nagasaki Day 2020: The pictures of mushroom clouds after the nuclear bombs were detonated by the United States over Hiroshima and Nagasaki in Japan have gone down in history as the worst kind of devastation humans can unleash on earth. On August 9, 1945, the US dropped the second nuclear bomb on Nagasaki, three days after Hiroshima was destroyed by the first one - a uranium bomb- 'Little Boy'. Code-named the 'Fat Man', the bomb that was dropped on Nagasaki, killed over 80,000 people. This led to Japan's unconditional surrender in Second World War.
At least 70,000 people were killed in the initial blast at Nagasaki, while approximately another 70,000 more died from radiation-related illnesses later. According to the Department of Energy's history of the Manhattan Project, "The five-year death total may have reached or even exceeded 200,000, as cancer and other long-term effects took hold."
A US warplane Enola Gay, dropped the 'Fat Man' at 11:02 am, about 1,650 feet above Nagasaki, known for its beautiful off-shore islands. It was also one of the key shipbuilding centers of Japan. The nuclear bomb unleashed the equivalent force of 22,000 tons of Trinitrotoluene (TNT).
Today Nagasaki Day is being observed across the world to promote peace and create awareness about the threat of nuclear weapons.
Nagasaki Day 2020: Quotes to remember
- "If the radiance of a thousand suns were to burst at once into the sky...That would be like the splendour of the Mighty One...I am become Death, The shatterer of worlds." - J. Robert Oppenheimer
- "If I had foreseen Hiroshima and Nagasaki, I would have torn up my formula in 1905." - Albert Einstein
- "Nagasaki and Hiroshima remind us to put peace first every day; to work on conflict prevention and resolution, reconciliation, and dialogue; and to tackle the roots of conflict and violence." - Antonio Guterres
- "Science has nothing to be ashamed of even in the ruins of Nagasaki. The shame is theirs who appeal to other values than the human imaginative values which science has evolved." - Jacob Bronowski