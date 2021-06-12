Nagaland Forms Parliamentary Panel to Discuss Naga Peace Talks

Neiphiu Rio is the convenor of the Parliamentary Committee formed to discuss Naga peace talks

The Nagaland government today constituted a Parliamentary Committee headed by Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio to discuss matters related to the Naga peace talks.

A notification signed by Chief Secretary J Alam stated that the Parliamentary Committee will comprise all 60 members of the Assembly and the two Members of Parliament from the state. "The Parliamentary Committee shall discuss matters relating to the Naga Political issue and play the role of Facilitator in the ongoing Peace Talks between the Government of India and the Naga Political Groups," the notification read.

While Chief Minister Rio is the convenor of the committee, Deputy Chief Minister Y Patton and Leader of Opposition in the Assembly T R Zeliang are co-convenors.

Neiba Kronu, Minister for Planning and Coordination, Land Revenue, Parliamentary Affairs, is Member Secretary.

A 15-member core committee of the Parliamentary Committee was also formed. This includes members from the ruling coalition of Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party Bharatiya Janata Party, the opposition Naga People's Front and an Independent MLA and minister.

Earlier this year, the Assembly had adopted a four-point resolution on the decades-old issue. The House had resolved to work together in facilitating the talks between the centre and Naga groups.

The centre has been holding separate talks with the largest Naga group, NSCN(IM), since 1997 and the Naga National Political Groups -- which comprises seven groups -- since 2017.

On August 3, 2015, the centre signed the framework agreement with NSCN(IM) to pave the way for a final solution.

Last year, however, the crucial negotiations stage hit a roadblock over the NSCN(IM)'s demand for a separate flag and Constitution for the Nagas.

In March, the NSCN (IM) claimed that the two sides are back on the table and the negotiations would continue under the 2015 framework agreement.