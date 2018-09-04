In Flood-Hit Nagaland, 50,000 People Cut Off; Ministers To Visit Today

About 50,000 people in Nagaland in over 530 villages have remained cut-off for a month.

The government is sending a team of ministers to Nagaland today after Chief Minister Niephiu Rio took to social media last week urging the nation for help to rebuild the damaged infrastructure due to floods, heavy rain and landslides last month. Twelve people have reportedly died and over 3,000 families have been displaced.

About 50,000 people in Nagaland in over 530 villages have remained cut-off for a month after road communications were snapped.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke with Mr Rio on Saturday and assured all possible support to the flood-ravaged state.

The inter-ministerial team will be in Nagaland for three days, till September 8 to take stock of the damages.

The Nagaland government requires around Rs. 800 crore immediately for the restoration of the damages caused by landslides and flash floods during this monsoon, the state's disaster management authority said on Monday.

The hill state has been further crippled by non-arrival of any financial help from the centre, which has prompted the Chief Minister to take to Twitter.

Three districts bordering Myanmar- Tuensang, Kiphire and Phek - were cut off from the rest of the state for about 15 days since the rains became incessant from the July 26, Home and State Disaster Management Authority secretary Rovilatuo Mor said. It was only this week alternate routes were opened. Roads in nearly 359 locations have been completely cut off.

The Indian Air Force has started air-dropping essential materials in the worst-hit Peren, Noksen, Noklak, Tobu, Phokhungri, Wuzu, Pongro and Seyochurig all remote locations on the Myanmar border.

Union minister Kiren Rijiju, who had arrived in Dimapur on August 5 to survey and assess the situation, could not take an aerial survey because of unfavourable weather.