Nagaland Cuts State Fuel Tax Amid Surge In Prices

Nagaland announced it will cut state tax on fuel prices from Monday midnight. (File)

The state government in Nagaland on Monday cut down the fuel state taxes in a bid to contain the costs amid a surge in petrol and diesel prices across the nation.

After the revision, the price of petrol reduces by Rs 2.22 per litre and diesel by 57 paise per litre. The tax revision came into effect form Monday (February 22 midnight).

The rate of tax on petrol in Nagaland has been reduced from 29.80 per cent to 25 per cent per litre that amounts to about Rs 18.26 to Rs 16.04 per litre (whichever is higher), according to a government notification.

The tax rate for diesel reduced from Rs 11.08 to Rs 10.51 per litre or 17.50 per cent to 16.50 per cent per litre (whichever is higher), the notification said.

The move comes amid hike in the prices of petrol and diesel over the last 10 days. In some states, it has surged past the Rs 100-mark.

Two other northeastern states - Meghalaya and Assam - had earlier reduced state taxes to contain the price hike.

The Congress, the Shiv Sena and other opposition parties have been targeting the centre over the price hike.

Congress has been protesting in several parts of the country.

Yesterday, RJD lead Tejashwi Yadav drove a tractor to reach the Bihar assembly, in an expression of solidarity with those opposing the farm laws and protest against spiralling rise in prices of petrol, diesel and cooking gas.

"There are two main reasons behind the fuel price rise. The international market has reduced fuel production and manufacturing countries are producing less fuel to gain more profit. This is making the consumer countries suffer," Union Petroleum and Natural Gas and Steel Minister Dharmendra Pradhan told news agency ANI on Monday.