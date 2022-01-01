Nagaland Chief Minister's Party Urges Centre To Revoke Controversial Law AFSPA

Nagaland chief minister's party NDPP has demanded Centre to revoke controversial law AFSPA (File)

In a major development, Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio's party - Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party (NDPP) has demanded to nullify and revoke Union Home Ministry's (MHA) notification extending the Armed Forces (Special Power) Act, 1958 (AFSPA) in the state.

The NDPP's demand to revoke the MHA's Thursday's notification extending the AFSPA in entire Nagaland till June 30 next year comes after almost all political parties and Naga Civil Society Organisations (CSO) strongly demanded and agitated to repeal the AFSPA after the killing of 14 people and injuring 30 others by the security forces in Mon district.

The NDPP in a statement said that issuing notifications and orders with such language is unwarranted and will negatively impact the ambition and aspirations of the young generation, especially when the people are anxiously waiting for a final settlement of the Naga peace talk involving various groups.

"Nagaland has been undergoing positive growth in the tourism and service sector and has emerged as a popular destination. But with the unnecessary extension of disturbed areas and the imposition of the AFSPA, our efforts towards economic growth and integration with the mainstream will only be negatively impacted," the statement NDPP said. It further added that the ceasefire which has been in place for the last 25 years is working and there is relative peace and tranquility and the overall law and order situation in Nagaland has been very peaceful with the state having also been acknowledged as the most peaceful state at many forums.

"The MHA notification only belittles the high-level meeting held between the Union Home Minister, Nagaland and Assam Chief Ministers, Deputy Chief Minister of Nagaland and the Leader of the NPF (Naga People's Front) Legislature Party and former Chief Minister of Nagaland on December 23 in Delhi."