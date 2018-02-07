Nagaland Chief Minister Among 200 Candidates To File Poll Nominations On Last Day

Apart from Mr Zeliang of the Naga People's Front, prominent among those who filed their nominations Wednesday included former chief minister K L Chishi of the BJP.
Because of the last-hour rush, compiling the final list party-wise is taking time, Chief Electoral Officer Abhijit Sinha told reporters.
A scrutiny of nomination papers would be held on Thursday and the last date for withdrawal is February 12.
Though filing of nominations for the election to the 60-member House had started on January 31, the first batch of 22 contestants filed their nominations only Tuesday.
The CCNTHCO had sought the support of the political parties to its call for a solution to the protracted Naga political issue first.