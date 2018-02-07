Nagaland Chief Minister Among 200 Candidates To File Poll Nominations On Last Day Apart from Mr Zeliang of the Naga People's Front, prominent among those who filed their nominations Wednesday included former chief minister K L Chishi of the BJP.

27 Shares EMAIL PRINT A scrutiny of nomination papers would be held on Thursday and the last date for withdrawal is February 12 Kohima, India: Nagaland Chief Minister T R Zeliang was among the 200 odd candidates who filed their poll papers on the last day of filing nominations, for the February 27 Assembly election, an official said.



Apart from Mr Zeliang of the Naga People's Front, prominent among those who filed their nominations Wednesday included former chief minister K L Chishi of the BJP.



Because of the last-hour rush, compiling the final list party-wise is taking time, Chief Electoral Officer Abhijit Sinha told reporters.



A scrutiny of nomination papers would be held on Thursday and the last date for withdrawal is February 12.



Though filing of nominations for the election to the 60-member House had started on January 31, the first batch of 22 contestants filed their nominations only Tuesday.



Political parties in the north-eastern state had stayed away from nomination filing till yesterday, as the Core Committee of Nagaland Tribal Hohos and Civil Organisations (CCNTHCO) had, through a joint declaration on January 29, appealed to them to refrain from participating in the election.



The CCNTHCO had sought the support of the political parties to its call for a solution to the protracted Naga political issue first.



