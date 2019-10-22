Nagaland Cancels Cops, Bureaucrats' Leaves Fearing Naga Process Breakdown

It is believed that Nagaland government is getting ready to face any eventuality

The Nagaland government has circulated an urgent message to all its police and civil administrative officers to stay put in their headquarters and cancelled all leaves. The development comes in the backdrop of the central government making its stand clear that it would not entertain the demand of a separate Naga flag and constitution, raised by the insurgent group NSCN(IM), that has been involved in the Naga peace talks for 22 years.

This deadlock might result into possible breakdown of the peace process and it is believed that the Nagaland government is getting ready to face any eventuality.

On Monday, the office of Nagaland's Director General of Police issued a wireless transmission message to all unit heads banning all kinds of leave. The office of the state's chief secretary issued a similar message asking all deputy commissioners and administrative officers to remain in station and recall all officers not on medical or maternity leave.

The Nagaland Chief Minister's Office on Monday issued strict instructions to all the district magistrates not to leave their headquarters.

Earlier, Nagaland Governor and centre's interlocutor for the peace talks RN Ravi made it clear that the central government wants to conclude the formal talks by October 31, to meet the deadline of three months given by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Governor Ravi has also reviewed the security scenario inside Nagaland.

It was in 2015 that the NSCN (IM) has signed the framework agreement with the centre, paving way for the final deal. Last week, Governor Ravi has indicated that a mutually agreed draft comprehensive settlement, including all the substantive issues and competencies, is ready for inking the final agreement on the Naga political issue.

For close to a year now, there have been serious deadlock between the centre and the NSCN(IM) over the issue of separate flag and constitution for the Nagas and the NSCN(IM), it seems, is in no mood to climb down from the demand.

The other Naga insurgents groups, who have joined the peace process after 2017, however are more or less ready to sign the final agreement without settling the issue of separate flag and constitution.

