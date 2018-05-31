BJP Ally Ahead In Nagaland's Lone Parliamentary Seat

Mr Jamir is a former Rajya Sabha member and son of former Nagaland chief minister SC Jamir.
The by-poll became necessary after Lok Sabha member Neiphiu Rio became Chief Minister of the state with support from the BJP.
In 2014, Mr Rio had won the seat by a margin of over 4 lakh votes.
The All Nagaland College Students' Union, which claims support from at least one lakh students and teachers, had called for the boycott of the election, which was held on Monday. The Naga Students Federation also threw its weight behind the boycott.