BJP Ally Ahead In Nagaland's Lone Parliamentary Seat

Share EMAIL PRINT Bypoll Result: In Nagaland, Neiphiu Rio became Chief Minister with support from the BJP. New Delhi: The BJP-backed front is ahead in the lone parliamentary seat in Nagaland which went to polls on Monday. NDPP's Tokheho Yepthomi, fielded by the ruling People's Democratic Alliance, is ahead of his opponent C Apok Jamir, a candidate of the Congress-backed Naga People's Front.



In 2014, Mr Rio had won the seat by a margin of over 4 lakh votes.



The All Nagaland College Students' Union, which claims support from at least one lakh students and teachers, had called for the boycott of the election, which was held on Monday. The Naga Students Federation also threw its weight behind the boycott.







