After Month-Long Deadlock, Naga Peace Talks Take A 'Positive' Turn

The Naga peace talks were originally expected to conclude on October 31.

The centre was able to end a deadlock in talks with Naga rebel group NSCN(IM) over the demand for a separate Naga flag and constitution, winding up a crucial round of negotiations on a "positive note" on Monday.

Although the government is now likely to extend the October 31 deadline for the talks, well-placed sources say this decision will be finalised only after another round of negotiations with seven other rebel groups - known as the Naga National Political Groups (NNPGs) - in New Delhi on Tuesday. Nagaland Governor RN Ravi will act as the centre's interlocutor in the proceedings.

According to sources, two back-to-back meetings between the centre and NSCN(IM) in the span of a month had ended inconclusively with both sides remaining rigid on their respective stands. While the NSCN(IM) maintained that it will not sign the final deal unless the demand for a separate flag and constitution was met, the centre flatly refused any such concession.

The NNPGs are, however, ready to sign the final pact - leaving a window open for further political discussion on the separate flag and constitution. This has led to fears of unrest in Nagaland and the Naga-dominated hill areas of neighbouring Manipur.

Sources said that the deadline for concluding the talks is likely to be postponed for a couple of reasons: The centre is apprehensive of a flare-up in the law-and-order situation in the country ahead of the official bifurcation of Jammu and Kashmir into two union territories on October 31. The central government also feels that signing a deal without taking aboard the NSCN(IM), which has been the Naga face of the talks for 22 years, may not result in a complete success.

However, the core issue of the separate flag and constitution remains inconclusive even today, with the centre hoping that the NSCN(IM) will reconsider its demand.



Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.