Naga Peace Talks: Lawmakers Appeal To Other Northeaster States For Help

The Joint Legislators Forum of Naga political parties issued an appeal over the peace process.

In a significant development over the Naga peace talks, the Joint Legislators Forum (LF) of Naga political parties which includes all members of the Nagaland legislative assembly along with both members of parliament representing the state on Tuesday decided to make an appeal to its neighbouring states in the northeast, particularly Manipur, for all possible cooperation so that the peace process can be sealed.

The call for building trust and cooperation among northeaster states is significant given that fact that Manipur has been witnessing protests and apprehension over the final outcome of the peace deal.

The forum also called for the conclusion of negotiations between the Government of India and the Naga rebel groups.

The House appealed to the WC NNPGs and the NSCN (IM) to sit across the negotiating table and sort out all differences for the greater good of the Naga people and also requested all other groups who are not on board to join the peace process.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.