Not Happy With The Way Peace Talks Are Going, Naga Group Tells PM Modi

The Narendra Modi government is in advanced stages in talks with the Naga group.

All may not be well with the Naga peace talks, which are now in a very advanced stage. Two recent letters from Naga militant group NSCN(IM) indicate that its top leadership, which has spearheaded peace talks with the centre for 22 years, is 'not happy' with the way things have progressed after Prime Minister Narendra Modi took charge for the second straight term.

A letter written by the top leadership of the group to Prime Minister Modi, a copy of which is with NDTV, underscores the "dissatisfaction" over the way talks progressed after the framework agreement for a final settlement was signed in August 2015. Back then, the Narendra Modi government and the BJP had cited it as a major success.

Just a week ago, the group hinted that the Naga peace talks are "not going well". Finally, on August 1, the NSCN(IM) leadership wrote to PM Modi protesting against the manner in which the peace talks were "downgraded" to the "governor" level at such an advanced stage.

After the framework agreement for the Naga peace deal was signed on August 3, 2015, talks were held between the NSCN(IM) and Deputy National Security Advisor RN Ravi as the interlocutor. The process was monitored directly by the Prime Minister's Office.

Sources said that RN Ravi, who has now become the Nagaland Governor, will continue as the government interlocutor for peace talks. "We are happy to learn from Mr Ravi, the interlocutor, at a formal talk on July 26, 2019, that you are committed to resolving the Indo-Naga political problem within three months. However, there are still some core issues such as separate flag and constitution that are yet to be agreed upon by both the parties," the letter stated.

In a letter to Prime Minister Modi, NSCN(IM) chairman Q Tuccu and general secretary Th Muivah (who is also its chief negotiator) expressed disappointment over the development. "Both the parties have been patiently negotiating for the past 22 years and we are committed to working out an honourable solution. However, recent changes and developments have created confusion and doubt in the minds of the people," it said.

The NSCN(IM) also reminded New Delhi that commitments made by successive prime ministers to hold talks at the "highest level" have not been "honoured". Copies of the letter were also sent to Home Minister Amit Shah and Mr Ravi.

This letter comes at a crucial time. Apprehensions are rife in Nagaland - a state that enjoys special status under Article 371(A) of the constitution - that the peace deal may not come through.

Also, after the special status of Jammu and Kashmir was revoked on Monday, fears were expressed that a similar fate could await Nagaland. However, Mr Ravi tried to address their concerns through a statement. "I would like to categorically assure you all that you don't have to worry at all. Article 371(A) is a solemn commitment to the People of Nagaland. It is a sacred commitment," he said.

