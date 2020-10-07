BJP's Tejasvi Surya To Reach Kolkata For Rally To Mamata Banerjee's Office

BJP's Tejasvi Surya is expected to land in Kolkata at 9 PM and address a press meet at 10.30 PM today.

BJP's youngest National Secretary Tejasvi Surya is flying into Kolkata tonight to join the party's Bengal unit's mega march to Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's office tomorrow.

The youth leader is expected to land in Kolkata at 9pm and, according to a BJP notification, address a press meet at 10.30 PM, all this with an eye on next year's West Bengal state assembly elections in which the BJP hopes to make a decisive impact.

BJP's Bengal unit is pulling out all the stops to make a success of what will be a four-pronged march to Nabanna - the state's secretariat. Besides Tejasvi Surya, national BJP leaders Kailash Vijayvargiya and Mukul Roy will also take part in the Nabanna Gherao Campaign.

Preparations are on for the protest in full swing with the momentum boosted by the agitation over the gunning down of Barrackpore BJP leader Manish Shukla on Sunday.

Three people have been arrested for the murder. At least one of them is allegedly linked to the Trinamool Congress while two others named in the case - filed on the basis of a complaint by Mr Shukla's family - are Trinamool councillors.

On Tuesday, BJP spokesman and former MLA, Samik Bhattacharya, was also attacked 50 km from Kolkata while he was on his way to the Diamond Harbour. He was assaulted and the windscreen of his car was smashed, allegedly by Trinamool supporters.

In view of tomorrow's BJP rally, police bandobast is being put in place. Prohibitory orders have been enforced in the area around Nabanna and barricades will be put up to ensure the crowd doesn't reach near Ms Banerjee's office. Water cannons are also likely to be deployed.

While BJP state chief Dilip Ghosh will lead a march from the party office in Central Kolkata, Mr Vijayvargiya and Mr Roy will join the rally from Hastings - on the Kolkata side of the Hooghly river - to march to Nabanna which is on the Howrah side of the river.

MP Surya will join the march with MP Saumitra Khan from Howrah, crossing the iconic bridge into Kolkata, march through the city and cross the river to reach Nabanna.

A fourth rally with several top leaders will march from Satragachi.