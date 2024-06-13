'Resuming My Duties': N Chandrababu Naidu's LinkedIn Update After Oath

N Chandrababu Naidu took oath as Andhra Chief Minister yesterday

Living up to his reputation of 'CEO Chief Minister', N Chandrababu Naidu updated his bio on LinkedIn shortly after he took the oath as Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister for the fourth time yesterday.

"Delighted to share that I'm resuming my duties as the people's Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh. As you all are aware, the people of our state have given Team TDP-JSP- BJP an overwhelming mandate to serve them with 164 seats in the Assembly. This was a result of all the hard work put in by our grassroots karyakartas, office bearers and leaders, who toiled day and night to take our team's vision for the future to the people. Their devotion paved the way for a larger Team Andhra Pradesh to emerge, with people across the state unitedly pitching in as our fourth alliance partner with their votes."

Ours will be a people's government. We shall strive to fulfill their expectations and deliver a people-centric governance to the best of our abilities," the Telugu Desam Party chief said in the post.

LinkedIn is a social media platform for jobseekers and others looking for professional networking. While political leaders are known to be prompt with updates on Twitter and Facebook and occasionally, Instagram, they are rarely active on LinkedIn.

Mr Naidu's policies to boost 'ease of doing business' during his earlier terms as Chief Minister received high praise from corporates and earned him the title 'CEO of Andhra Pradesh Inc'. The veteran leader, however, faced criticism for his government's agricultural policies, with rivals tagging him "anti-poor".

After a crushing defeat in the 2019 state polls, Mr Naidu has made a stunning comeback in this election, with the TDP-led NDA alliance winning 164 out of 175 seats in the Assembly.

The TDP chief's LinkedIn post garnered over 12,000 reactions and was reposted 173 times. In the nearly 1,500 comments, social media users congratulated him on his victory and shared suggestions.