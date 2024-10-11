Mysuru Dasara 2024: All You Need To Know

Dussehra is a ten-day festival culminating on Vijayadashami or the tenth day (File)

Mysuru Dussehra, also known as Dasara, is a royal festival celebrating the victory of truth over evil. This year's preparations for the festival promise to be grand, showcasing Karnataka's rich heritage and democratic values.

Dussehra in Mysuru: History

Dussehra is a ten-day festival culminating on Vijayadashami or the tenth day. Each day is filled with various celebrations, rituals and cultural events, leading up to this significant day. Vijayadashami represents the victory of the goddess Durga over the buffalo demon Mahishasura.

Mysuru, known as the City of Palaces, is steeped in royal history, and the Dussehra celebrations reflect this grandeur. The festival traces its roots to the Wadiyar dynasty, which established the tradition of celebrating Dasara in Mysuru in the 16th century. The Mysuru Dasara is known for its processions, featuring elaborately decorated elephants, traditional music and various cultural performances. It attracts tourists and devotees from across the globe.

Mysuru Dasara 2024: Preparations

As the festival approaches, preparations are in full swing. Karnataka's Minister for Kannada and Culture, HC Mahadevappa, has been actively overseeing the arrangements, as per The Hindu. Recently, he held a meeting to discuss the upcoming festivities, stressing the need for systematic planning and execution to ensure a memorable experience for all attendees.

Nineteen sub-committees will oversee various aspects of the festival, while officials will ensure the preparations align with government guidelines. This year's Dasara procession will feature tableaux that convey messages of democracy and constitutional values while also highlighting the government's developmental initiatives and guarantee schemes.

Mr Mahadevappa urged officials to ensure this year's festivities do not repeat themes or tableaux from previous years. Officials are encouraged to work to ensure all events run smoothly, with adequate safety measures for attendees.

Posters announcing Mysuru Dasara 2024 were launched on September 20, 2024.

On October 3, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah inaugurated the Dasara Flower Show at Kuppanna Park in Mysuru. The show features floral representations of the five guarantees of the Congress government. Mr Mahadevappa and other dignitaries attended the event.

The Flower Show has also introduced a musical fountain as an added attraction. After enjoying the flower displays, attendees can watch the fountain performances synchronised with music.

Developed a few years ago, the musical fountain was part of the park's transformation when it became the new venue for the Dasara flower show, previously held at Curzon Park near the palace.