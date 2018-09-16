My Sources Say Nitish Kumar Is Angling To Flip Again: Tejashwi Yadav

Rashtriya Janata Dal leader Tejashwi Yadav once again trained his guns at Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar today, while speaking at NDTV's Yuva Conclave. The 29-year-old said their former alliance partner Nitish Kumar, who had ditched the RJD to ally with the BJP, is "angling to flip again", according to his sources. "But he wants to design it such that the national coalition feels Lalu Yadav needs Nitish Kumar, not the other way round," Tejashwi Yadav said.
Here are the top quotes from Tejashwi Yadav's session at NDTV Yuva:
- Our party has always had a firm ideology - for social justice and against communalism. My father has always stood for that.
- If my father is fighting that fight, why would I sit at home? I will join him of course.
- I have seen CBI and Enforcement Directorate raids on my home for a long time. I often ask why don't they just open an office at our home, it might be easier.
- Both my father and I have been repeatedly defamed out of political vendetta.
- People have chosen us. You don't like us, you want to end dynasty politics, defeat us.
- If Amit Shah does something, it is social engineering. If we do something for backward castes, they call us casteist.
- There is a possibility that if Modi ji is picked again, maybe there will never be an election in India again.
- They say we only oppose Modi ji, we have no other agenda. Did we not oppose the BJP and RSS before? Our fight is against the ideology not the individual.
- People seem to be more worried about our house than the country. We are more worried about the country not our house.
- My sources tell me Nitish Kumar is angling to flip again. But he wants to design it such that the national coalition feels Lalu Yadav needs Nitish Kumar, not the other way round.