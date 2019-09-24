'My Political Innings May End' With PM Completing 2nd Term: Giriraj Singh

Union Minister Giriraj Singh is a two-time MP

Union Minister Giriraj Singh today said his political career may "come to an end" in 2024, after Prime Minister Narendra Modi completes his second term. The 67-year-old BJP leader, seen by many as one of the more controversial members of the Prime Minister's cabinet, was responding to questions about his being a Chief Ministerial candidate for Assembly polls in Bihar next year.

"I am one of those party workers who entered public life to fulfil the dream of integration of Kashmir pursuing, for which Syama Prasad Mookerji sacrificed his life. Modi has achieved that," Giriraj Singh, 67, said, adding, "Now I see my political innings nearing its end. It may come to an end with the completion of Modi's ongoing tenure".

In August, shortly after the centre's contentious decision on Article 370 and Kashmir, Giriraj Singh tweeted in triumph, appearing to threaten Pakistan with military force. "Jai Kashmir, Jai Bharat. Abki baar us paar (this time, we will go across)," he wrote, paraphrasing PM Modi's popular election slogan 'Abki baar Modi sarkar'.

Giriraj Singh, a two-time MP first won in 2014 from Bihar's Nawada seat. Expectations he would be allowed to defend that seat this year were dashed after the party fielded him from Begusarai, which is around 110 km away, to take on former student leader Kanhaiya Kumar, who was fielded by the CPI.

Believed to be close to both the Prime Minister and Home Minister Amit Shah, he promptly went into a sulk and refused to campaign.

"My self-respect is hurt that no other MP's seat was changed in Bihar. It was decided without talking to me. State BJP leadership should tell me why it was done... I can't compromise with my self-respect," he was quoted by news agency ANI as saying.

Ultimately it took an intervention by Mr Shah, then BJP President, to get him to change his mind. The minister, who was warned to reign in comments while campaigning, won by over 4 lakh votes.

Known to get away with unabashedly polarising public speeches, the minister also made headlines in 2014 for warning critics of the Prime Minister to "go to Pakistan" (something he has said several times since) and in 2016 for appealing to Hindus to have more children so a Ram temple could be built in Aydohya.

Bihar is expected to hold Assembly elections in 2020.

The ruling BJP-JDU alliance, led by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, has come under pressure with two BJP leaders and Lok Janshakti Party chief Ram Vilas Paswan hinting at a change.

Those comments come despite Mr Kumar, who was dubbed "Sushashan babu" (Mr Good Governance), leading the alliance to victory in 39 of 40 Lok Sabha seats in the state in the April-May national election.

