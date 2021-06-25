'My Crime Is...': Arvind Kejriwal On Report On 'Exaggerated Oxygen Need'

Arvind Kejriwal rubished claims that the Delhi government asked for more oxygen than it needed.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday hit back at a contentious report that claimed his government had "exaggerated oxygen need" at the peak of the second wave of the coronavirus. "My crime is I fought for the lives of Delhi's 2 crore people," the Chief Minister said.

A reported circulated in the media from sources close to the BJP had claimed that the Delhi government had "exaggerated" the capital's oxygen needs by four times at the peak of the second wave of COVID-19 and the supply of excess oxygen to Delhi "affected other states".

Central government sources said it is the interim report of a Supreme Court audit team. The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), which governs Delhi, however, insists there is no such report and the claim is part of "malicious and false" propaganda.