'Make Brajesh Thakur's Call Records Public To Expose BJP Leader': Tejashwi Yadav

Shelter Home Case: Tejashwi Yadav said that he will reveal the phone number of the leader soon

Leader of the Opposition in Bihar Assembly Tejashwi Yadav on Tuesday demanded that Chief Minister Nitish Kumar make public the call records of Brajesh Thakur, the main accused in the Muzaffarpur shelter home rape case. He said if made public, a BJP leader who is apparently hiding will be exposed.

He also alleged that Nitish Kumar is protecting the BJP leader who is not only a minister in his government but also his close aide and said he accompanies Mr Kumar to Delhi. He also said Nitish Kumar protected his minister Manju Verma, another key accused in the case, who has been arrested.

"I want Nitish Kumar to make Brajesh Thakur call records public. If Manju Verma's number is found in his records, then CBI can also trace the number of that leader from BJP quota against whom the girls of the shelter home alleged harassment," Mr Yadav told media.

The former deputy chief minister further announced that in the next two-three days he will reveal the phone number of that leader and his personal secretary. He claimed that the number is now switched off but still through previous records leader can be exposed.

Tejashwi Yadav also alleged that one of the girls from Muzaffarpur shelter home informed about the hiding BJP minister. She was allegedly shifted to Madhubani and is now missing.

"Whether she is dead or alive, that is also not known. I don't know what Bihar Police is doing," Tejashwi Yadav said.

Two days ago, a petition seeking inquiry into the alleged involvement of Nitish Kumar and two government officials in the Muzaffarpur shelter sexual exploitation case was sent to the CBI by a local court. However, the Janata Dal (United) stated that no order has been issued for CBI inquiry into the allegations levelled against him by an accused in the case.

The Bihar assembly also saw turmoil on Monday as the Opposition kicked up a storm demanding Nitish Kumar's resignation over the case.

The case, which involves sexual assault and torture of over 30 inmates at a state-funded children's shelter, has been transferred to a court in Delhi's Rohini on Monday in keeping with a Supreme Court verdict.