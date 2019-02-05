Muzaffarnagar: Woman Raped By Man On Pretext Of Marriage

The woman has alleged that she was raped for several months on the promise of marriage.

All India | | Updated: February 05, 2019 10:39 IST
Muzaffarnagar: Woman Raped By Man On Pretext Of Marriage

The woman lodged a complaint, police officer RB Kaul said. (Representational)


Muzaffarnagar: 

A 26-year-old woman has accused a man of raping her several times on the pretext of marriage, police said. 

The woman lodged a complaint at the Jansath police station on Monday, police officer RB Kaul said. He said a case has been registered and the matter is being investigated.

In her complaint, the woman has alleged that she was raped for several months on the promise of marriage. But, when she started pressuring the man to marry her, he allegedly refused her proposal and threatened her, the SHO said. 
 

