UP Cop Removed After Woman Dies By Suicide Over Inaction In Obscene Video Case

The woman had alleged that the police were not taking any action in the case. (Representational)

A policeman in Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar has been removed after a woman killed herself alleging police inaction on her complaint against her husband for circulating her obscene video on social media, officials said Tuesday.

Bhopa police station in-charge Deepak Chaturvedi has been sent to police line and Subhash Babu appointed in his place, they said.

The 25-year-old woman, who was divorced three months ago through triple talaq, died by suicide on August 28 after her husband allegedly circulated an obscene video of her on social media, police had said on Sunday.

Before she took the extreme step, she had alleged that the police were not taking any action against her husband on her compliant.

Deepak Chaturvedi had said Sunday, when he was still the Station House Officer, that the couple got married four years ago and had an 18-month-old son.

Police had also said the accused divorced his wife by pronouncing triple talaq three months ago following which she moved in with her parents in Kishanpur village along with the child, they said.

In a police complaint filed on August 18, the woman accused her husband of giving instant triple talaq and forcibly taking away their son from her.

While the police were investigating the matter, an obscene video of the woman was circulated on social media allegedly by her husband, they said, adding the woman ended her life by consuming poison.