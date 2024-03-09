Mutual Fraternity Must To Maintain Equality In Nation: Chief Justice Of India

"We should have respect for each other in accordance with the spirit of the Constitution," he said.

Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud today said mutual fraternity is necessary to maintain equality in the country.

Addressing a state-level 'Hamara Samvidhan Hamara Samman' campaign in Bikaner, the CJI asked how will the country progress if people fight with each other.

Justice Chandrachud said that "human dignity was of supreme importance in the minds of the makers of our Constitution".

"Dr Baba Saheb Ambedkar, as Chairman of the Drafting Committee, ensured that the Constitution promoted the values of justice, liberty and equality as well as the spirit of fraternity and dignity of the individual," he added.

The Chief Justice of India (CJI) said that many efforts are being made to improve the condition of district courts.

"We want to sensitize the district courts because this is the first step towards justice. We are making many efforts to improve the condition of the district courts and to transform their buildings to suit the modern era," he added.

Highlighting the technological advancements over the years, the CJI said the potential of technology is also being used to spread legal awareness and legal services.

"The Supreme Court of the country has worked to enhance its capacity through technology," he added.

The CJI said that hearing through video conference was started a few years ago and many lawyers attend the hearing and argue through video conference.

He said the judgements are being translated through technology and it is his endeavour to make judgements available in more regional languages.

Union Minister of State for Law Arjun Ram Meghwal also addressed the programme.



