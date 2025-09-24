"Must Regulate Content": High Court Rejects X's Challenge To Centre's Authority

- Karnataka High Court rejected Elon Musk’s X Corp petition on information blocking orders
Bengaluru:
The Karnataka High Court today rejected a petition by Elon Musk's X Corp, which challenged the authority of government officials to issue information blocking orders.
"Social media companies cannot be allowed to work unregulated in India," the Karnataka High Court said.
Details to follow.