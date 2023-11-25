Muslim Reservations In Telangana 'Unconstitutional': Yogi Adityanath

Yogi Adityanath said India is progressing under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi (File)

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath alleged that the "Muslim reservations" in Telangana are an insult to the Constitution drafted by a team led by Dr BR Ambedkar.

Addressing a poll rally in Kumuram Bheem Asifabad district in Telangana, Yogi Adityanath said reservations for Muslims are "unconstitutional" and should not be allowed to be implemented at any cost. "But, both the BRS and Congress want to take the country towards a new division," he said.

"Dirty game of appeasement politics can be seen in Telangana now. We have seen in Telangana to what extent a government can go to divide the society when the BRS government announces Muslim reservation," Yogi Adityanath said.

The "Muslim reservations" are part of a conspiracy to deprive the Scheduled Castes, Scheduld Tribes and Backward Classes of their rights, he said, adding that this is an insult to the Constitution.

Appealing to the people to vote for the BJP in Telangana, he said the party, if elected, would abolish the "unconstitutional" religion-based reservation and provide the benefit to OBCs, SCs and STs.

Attacking Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, Yogi Adityanath said the state government has cheated the youth, farmers, and women by not fulfilling the poll promises made to them.

He accused KCR of failing to provide "water, funds and jobs", the main plank of separate Telangana agitation.

Terming BRS as "Bhrashtachar Rishwatkhori Samithi" the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister said if the BJP is elected to power, it would officially celebrate 'Hyderabad Liberation Day' on September 17 - the day the state under Nizam rule officially merged with the Indian Union.

He said the country is progressing under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Telangana needs a "double engine" government.

