Haryana Businessman, 38, Shot Dead As 35 Bullets Fired At Murthal Dhaba

Unknown assailants fire away at Haryana trader at Dhaba in Murthal

A businessman was sleeping in his SUV in a parking lot of a Dhaba when he was dragged out and shot dead by unknown men in Haryana on Sunday morning. The incident comes just weeks after an INLD leader was shot dead by unidentified gunmen who ambushed his SUV in Jhajjar.

The current incident was reported from Gulshan Dhaba in Haryana's Murthal at 8:30 am.

The dead man has been identified as Sunder Malik, a liquor trader, from Saragthal village in Gohana. He was 38.

The businessman, dressed in an orange hoodie and trousers, stumbles out of the SUV as the two attackers continue to fire away, shows the CCTV video.

Trying to wrestle his way out, the trader lunges and pulls one of his attackers to the ground while another shooter continues to pump bullets into him, as seen in the video.

The attacker frees himself, shows the video, from the trader's grip and the other shooter continues to fire bullets until the man cannot fight back anymore.

The dhaba owner called the cops.

Around 35 rounds were fired, said police, adding that 8 teams have been formed to arrest the accused.

"The police had received information on phone and when the police reached the spot, it found around 30 to 35 rounds were fired," said a police officer Gaurav Rajpurohit.

The investigating officer said that further action will be taken on the basis of conversation with the family members.

No gangwar angle can be confirmed as yet, said cops.

On February 26, Nafe Singh Rathi, Haryana unit president of Indian National Lok Dal, was shot dead by unidentified gunmen who ambushed his SUV in Jhajjar district.