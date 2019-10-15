Money Dispute Behind Murshidabad Triple Murder, Accused Arrested: Cops

The murders were the result of a financial dispute, the police say.

A week after a schoolteacher, his pregnant wife and six-year-old son were hacked to death in their home in Bengal's Murshidabad, the police have made the first arrest and have virtually ruled out any political connection.

The murders were the result of a financial dispute, the police say.

The triple murder had seeded a political war with the BJP alleging that the murdered man, 35-year-old Bandhu Prakash Pal, was a member of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), the ruling party's ideological mentor.

Later, it was clarified that he had only attended one meeting of the RSS and any political association he may have had was fleeting.

The man arrested for the murders is a construction worker, Utpal Behara. He is from the Sagardighi town where Mr Pal grew up and where he taught at a primary school.

Pal, his wife Beauty, 30, and young son Arya were found in their home in Jiaganj, about 210 km from Kolkata, last Tuesday, on the day of Vijayadashami and Dussehra.

The family had moved to the area 18 months ago.

Utpal Behara was Pal's business partner. According to the police, he had paid money to Pal for two life insurance policies.

"Although Pal gave a money receipt for the first policy, he did not give him the receipt for the second policy. For the last few weeks, Pal and Behra used to quarrel over this matter. Pal had even insulted him, following which Behra decided to kill him," news agency PTI quoted a police officer as saying.

Last week. a video of the bodies lying in blood was circulated on social media by many BJP leaders and supporters. West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankar also stepped in, saying the case "cannot be brushed under the carpet" and expressing dismay over the "silence" of the Mamata Banerjee government.

The Pal family had emphatically denied any political links.

The state's ruling Trinamool Congress accused the BJP of playing politics over the killings to discredit its government.

Both parties have aggressively targeted each other in the build-up to the 2021 Bengal assembly election and accused each other of violence.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.