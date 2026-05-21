Murder, Parole, Then Bollywood Career: Gujarat Actor Arrested After 12 Years

The Ahmedabad Crime Branch has arrested a 53-year-old actor who had been on the run after failing to return to prison following parole in a murder case.

The accused, identified as Hemant Nagindas Purshottamdas (Vaishnav), also known as Hemant Modi, was arrested near Gheekanta Metro Station in Ahmedabad.

Police said he had been on the run since 2014 after not surrendering at the end of a 30-day parole period granted by the Gujarat High Court while serving a life sentence.

Murder Case Dates Back To 2005

According to police, Hemant Vaishnav was convicted in connection with a murder case linked to a 2005 clash in Ahmedabad's Naroda area.

The case was registered under IPC sections 302, 324, 147, 148, 149 and 120(B), along with Section 135(1) of the Bombay Police Act.

Investigators said the case stemmed from a fight between two groups over a land dispute in the Parshwanath Township area near Azad Chowk on the night of June 15, 2005.

Narendra alias Nanno Yashwant Kamble was killed in the violence.

On August 27, 2008, the accused in the case were sentenced to life imprisonment.

Failed To Return After Parole

Hemant Vaishnav was serving his sentence in Mehsana Jail when he was granted 30 days of parole by the Gujarat High Court on July 25, 2014.

Police said he failed to return after the parole period ended and was subsequently declared a parole absconder.

Acting Career Continued

Police said that while evading arrest, Hemant Vaishnav continued to work in the entertainment industry.

Police said he acted in Bollywood films, including Thugs Of Hindostan and Jayeshbhai Jordaar, television programmes such as Wagle Ki Duniya, and theatre productions.

Officials also said he had been associated with upcoming or recent projects, including Lahore 1947 and the Malayalam film L2: Empuraan.

After years of evading law enforcement, the Ahmedabad Crime Branch tracked him down and arrested him. Further legal proceedings are underway.