Murder Over Minor Accident Triggers Violence, Arson In Ahmedabad

A man was killed in a violent fight triggered by a motorcycle accident in Dhandhuka in Gujarat's Ahmedabad district on Saturday, after which several shops were set on fire, a police official said.

Two men from different communities clashed this afternoon after their motorcycles collided. The clash intensified when members of one group went to the house of the other individual involved in the accident, he said.

"During the confrontation, Dharmesh Gamara (30) was stabbed in the leg with a knife. He later died due to excessive bleeding. Following his death, tensions flared, and a group of people set ablaze seven to eight roadside shops. Several properties were damaged," Ahmedabad Rural Superintendent of Police Om Prakash Jat said.

Videos circulating on social media showed small shops engulfed in flames, with thick black smoke rising in the area.

Police and fire brigade teams rushed to the scene and brought the situation under control, Jat told PTI.

"The fires have been doused," he said, adding that house-to-house combing and patrolling were underway in the area to identify those involved in the arson.

Two persons identified as Samir and Rizwan have been arrested for alleged involvement in the killing of Gamara, while 15-20 persons have been detained in connection with the arson, police said.