Murder Convict Who Jumped Parole Arrested After 17 Years A senior inspector of Thane crime branch recently got a tip-off that the man was hiding in his native village in Uttar Pradesh

Share EMAIL PRINT The man had jumped the parole in 2001 when he was lodged in Yerawada Jail near Pune.. (Representational) Thane: A life term convict in a murder case, who has been on run since the last 17 years when he jumped parole, has been arrested from Sultanpur in Uttar Pradesh, a police officer said today.



Vedprakash Virendrakumar Singh was among the three persons held guilty by the Thane district court for murdering one Ramnarayan Garbani Singh in Carvalho Nagar area in December 1994 over a property dispute, said Thane DCP (Crime) Abishek Trimukhe.



The trio--Prayag Singh Bharti Singh, Vedprakash Virendrakumar Singh and Ashok Kumar Upendra Singh--were handed a life term by the court in 1997.



However, Vedprakash jumped the parole in 2001 when he was lodged in Yerawada Jail near Pune, he said.



A senior inspector of Thane crime branch recently got a tip-off that Vedprakash was hiding in his native village in Uttar Pradesh, the DCP said.



He was arrested last evening by teams of Thane crime branch and UT STF from his village, the officer said.



Vedprakash is being brought to Thane.



(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)



