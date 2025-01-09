Delhi Police Arrests Murder Convict Absconding For 9 Years

Delhi Police has re-arrested a 59-year-old murder convict who jumped parole around nine years ago, officials said on Thursday.

The accused, Kiran, kidnapped and killed a boy in 2004 in Narela after demanding a ransom of Rs 2 lakh. Kiran, along with others, was convicted in 2007 and sentenced to life imprisonment, police said.

In January 2016, he was granted a two-week parole and he disappeared. He had been on a run for the last nine years, police said.

Police said that multiple teams were searching for him and conducted raids across Delhi, Uttar Pradesh and Punjab.

Kiran had been living under a fake name -- Kamal alias Pehlwan and worked as a labourer at various locations, including brick kilns, to avoid detection. He frequently changed his base and avoided staying in one location for more than a year.

"The breakthrough came when the team discovered Kiran's visit to his native village in Muzaffarnagar. A team was sent to the location which resulted in his arrest," said the police officer.

