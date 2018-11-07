Murder Case Against Kerala Cop For Allegedly Pushing Man In Front Of Car

Soon after the incident local residents blocked the road and demanded the police officer be arrested

A murder case has been registered against a police officer in Thiruvananthapuram district in Kerala for allegedly pushing a 32-year-old man in front of a moving car that knocked him down during a verbal spat.

Deputy Superintendent of Police B Harikumar had entered into an altercation with the victim identified as Sanal, an electrician, over their parked cars near the main road in Neyyattinkara area of Thiruvananthapuram.

The police officer was reportedly upset with the electrician's car blocking his private car and got into an argument with him during which he pushed the victim onto the road and a passing car hit him.

He later succumbed to injuries at Thiruvananthapuram medical college. The incident took place around 9 45 pm on Monday.

Soon after the incident local residents blocked the road and demanded the police officer be arrested and a case of murder registered against him.

Following the protest, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said the incident will be probed thoroughly and action will be taken against the officer if he is found guilty.

"This is a serious issue according to the government and the case will be proved with all seriousness," Mr Vijayan had said.

A senior police officer was handed the probe. After the preliminary investigation, Mr Harikumar has been suspended a murder case has also been registered against him.