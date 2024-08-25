Mumbai's TISS Student Found Dead At His Apartment, Cops Suspect Ragging

Anurag Jaiswal, the TISS student found dead at his home

A student of Mumbai's Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS) was found dead at his apartment, said police, adding that the death could be a case of ragging, a banned practice.

The student, Anurag Jaiswal, who comes from Lucknow, was found dead at his rented apartment in the city on Saturday morning.

Sources told NDTV that the student, enrolled in the Human Resource programme, had gone to a party with his friends in Vashi on Friday night. There were 150 students at the party.

When he did not wake up the following morning, his three roommates rushed him to a hospital in Chembur where he was declared dead, the police said.

His roommates have been questioned by the cops.

The student's family in Lucknow has been informed.

The family has requested the cops that the postmortem be done only after their arrival in the city.

An accidental death report has been filed in the matter and an investigation is underway.