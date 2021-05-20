Mumbai's Covid Positivity Rate Drops Below 5%, Lowest In Over 2 Months

Mumbai conducted 29,391 COVID-19 tests in the last 24 hours. (File)

The COVID-19 case positivity rate in Mumbai, Maharashtra, dropped to 4.84 per cent today -- below the five per cent mark for the time in over two months -- as the city recorded 1,425 new COVID-19 cases.

Mumbai recorded 59 new deaths due to Covid, taking the overall death count to 14,468. The total case count in the city stands at 6,93,664.

This was the second day in a row when Mumbai witnessed a spike in COVID-19 cases after reporting a three-digit infection count (953) on May 18. On Wednesday, the city had registered 1,350 cases and 57 deaths.

The number of COVID-19 tests conducted so far increased to 59,86,344 after 29,391 samples were examined in the last 24 hours, the data showed.

As many as 1,460 patients were discharged from hospitals during the day, pushing the recovered cases to 6,47,623. Mumbai has 29,525 active COVID-19 cases and its recovery rate stands at 93 per cent.

The city's average growth rate of COVID-19 cases for the period between May 13 and May 19 was recorded at 0.23 per cent, while the case doubling rate is 297 days.

Mumbai has 73 active containment zones in slums and "chawls" (old row tenements), while the number of sealed buildings (where a certain number of residents have tested positive for coronavirus) dipped to 276, the civic body said.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra reported 29,911 new coronavirus positive cases and 738 deaths today, which took its infection tally to 54,97,448 and death count to 85,355, the health department said.

Please Donate To Help Those Hit Worst By Covid-19