Rain In Mumbai, Met Forecasts Wet Weather In Maharashtra Next 2-3 Days

Mumbai weather forecast: City is witnessing a cloudy day. Light to moderate rainfall is expected

Mumbai and its neighbouring regions saw a cloudy morning on Friday. Light to moderate rainfall was reported at several localities in Mumbai. Borivali, Mahalaxmi, Dombivali, Kurla and a few more places saw light rainfall last night as well. Neighbouring areas of Thane, Raigad, Pune, Satara and Sindudurg witnessed light showers in the last 24 hrs. Some localities also reported thunderstorms and lightning. KS Hosalikar, Head of the Regional Meteorological Center in Mumbai tweeted photos of a cloudy Mumbai and wrote, "Horizon hardly visible, smog and hazy today, still I must say weather pleasant over here now."

Mumbai 8 Jan.

At Gateway of India..an Icon of Mumbai.

Everything is calm and quite, anchored boats⛵🚤, cloudy sky ...

Horizon hardly visible, smog and hazy today, still I must sat weather pleasant over here now. pic.twitter.com/wPCOg5kjQg — K S Hosalikar (@Hosalikar_KS) January 8, 2021

Mumbai weather forecast:

According to the weather office, there is possibility of rain and thunderstorms for the next two or three days in parts of the Konkan and interior and coastal Maharashtra including Kolhapur, Pune, and parts of Marathwada and Chandrapur.

Possibility of Thunderstorms⛈️ in parts of Konkan and interior Maharashtra during next 2-3 days. Kindly visit https://t.co/JYmdPo98tJ for detailed forecast and warnings. pic.twitter.com/tFY7E9FiG1 — Regional Meteorological Center,Mumbai (@RMC_Mumbai) January 7, 2021

Latest satellite image indicate there is severe convection over the Sindudurg, Goa and Karnataka coast and down below.

TS 🌩🌩🌧warnings already in place.

Please watch for IMD updates.

Almost entire state is covered with cloudy sky with possibility of light to mod rains. pic.twitter.com/RAEPr5anGg — K S Hosalikar (@Hosalikar_KS) January 7, 2021

The next 48 to 72 hours are crucial for farmers as thunderstorms and showers may the affect rabi crop in the harvest season. It may also affect the mango production in the coastal region, according to state officials.

Mumbai air quality:

The air quality index of Mumbai is 154, which is in the "unhealthy" category. (according to the https://aqicn.org/) The air quality of the city was worse on Thursday night when it surpassed New Delhi, due to cloudy conditions, said the weather official.