'Mumbai Visits Lucky For Her': Aaditya Thackeray Congratulates Liz Truss

Mr Thackeray expressed the hope that India-UK ties will get further strengthened.

Shiv Sena leader and former Maharashtra minister Aaditya Thackeray has congratulated Liz Truss on her appointment as the new Prime Minister of Britain and recalled his meeting with her in Mumbai when she was touring India as foreign secretary and also his remarks about visits to the metropolis being lucky for the UK politician.

Mr Thackeray, while congratulating the Conservative Party leader, shared his memories of interaction with Ms Truss when she was in Mumbai in March. The Sena leader was the then-environment and tourism minister in the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government.

He tweeted on Monday, "PM elect @trussliz first visited us as (International) Trade secretary and on return, was elevated to Foreign secretary. Owing to which on her second visit, it was in a lighter vein that I mentioned, how Mumbai being lucky for her, the next elevation would be no surprise! Today, she is PM of UK."

Mr Thackeray expressed the hope that under Ms Truss's leadership, the India-United Kingdom ties will get further strengthened.

"Congratulations to @trussliz as she gets elected in the @conservatives race to be Prime Minister of the UK. I hope she takes India-UK relationship ahead, forging stronger ties, broadening the cooperation between the two countries in coming times," he said.

PM elect @trussliz first visited us as Trade secretary and on return, was elevated to Foreign sec. Owing to which on her second visit, it was in a lighter vein that I mentioned, how Mumbai being lucky for her, the next elevation would be no surprise! Today, she is PM of UK. (1/n) pic.twitter.com/jfCjJ4hEkh — Aaditya Thackeray (@AUThackeray) September 5, 2022

Ms Truss, 47, was on Tuesday appointed as the new British PM by Queen Elizabeth II following her victory over former minister Rishi Sunak in the Conservative Party leadership race.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)