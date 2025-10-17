Rishi Sunak Reveals Who Gives Him Better Advice, Mother-In-Law Or Father-In-Law

When former UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak was asked a fun and personal question at the NDTV World Summit on Friday on who gives him better advice, his mother-in-law Sudha Murty or his father-in-law Narayana Murthy, he had an answer that was thoughtful.

Sunak said, "I get different advices from both of them and I am very fortunate to get advices from them."

"We all have our dharma to do. I wanted to resolve the economic issue, that's what I was there for. When I left office, the inflation was back at 2%. You have to just do your best. That's what my mother-in-law says, you have to give your best and then leave it to your god," Sunak said at the NDTV World Summit.

Sunak further said, "What I learnt from my mother-in-law was extraordinarily compassionate. That's something I see in Akshata. The way my mother-in-law can connect with people from every walk of life is something that's extraordinary, and I want to learn that from her."

He then turned to his father-in-law's influence, admitting that Narayana Murthy had played a key role in shaping his political career path. "My father-in-law was very instrumental in my entry into politics. He said to me that you should go into politics, as that's the best way to make a difference. The thing that I took from him was that I should try to be respected," he said.

Meanwhile, when asked why he encouraged his son-in-law Rishi Sunak to enter public office and pursue a career in politics, Narayana Murthy praised Sunak, calling him "intelligent and a man of principles."

"He is intelligent, he was highly accomplished in his work, he is the man of integrity, man of principles. He is a wonderful example of somebody that should be in politics at this point of time in the world," Narayana Murthy said.