Can Foreign Universities Help In Skilling India? Academicians Decode At NDTV Summit

NDTV World Summit 2025: At a time when government is focussing on building skills and make India's youth future ready, foreign universities can pitch in with crucial inputs, said Ravneet Pawha, CEO and Vice President of Deakin University, and Dr Payal Kanodia, Chairperson and Trustee of the M3M Foundation, at NDTV World Summit. The two women leaders were participating in a session titled 'Upskilling India: From Knowledge to Employability'.

Ms Pawha explained how the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 has transformed the way India views foreign education and global collaboration.

"There is a pre-NEP and post-NEP 2020 era, and it has completely changed how India looks at foreign education and global engagement. Post-2020, the doors have opened for both Indian and foreign universities to collaborate and create meaningful impact. The exciting part today is how we bring together the best of both worlds and shape a new ecosystem of learning in India," she said.

She emphasized that when we think of Viksit Bharat, what comes to mind is skills and people. India holds 5 per cent of the world's skilled population, yet there remains a large gap in employable skills.

Citing statistics, she noted that only 15 per cent of those who undergo skilling programs find employment, leaving 85 per cent still seeking jobs despite being trained. "The challenge is how we come together over the next 20 years to make India the skill capital of the world - and that's where foreign universities will play a major role," she added.

Deakin University recently became the first foreign university to open a campus in India, offering the same quality of education as its main campus abroad. Pawha described the experience at the Indian campus as "extremely rewarding."

Dr. Payal Kanodia stressed that India's rural population needs the most support in this mission.

"Skilling and education literally go hand in hand. For India to become a developed nation by 2047 under the vision of Viksit Bharat, we must focus on our rural youth. Since the majority of India's population lives in rural areas, they need greater access to skilling and education opportunities," she said.