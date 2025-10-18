Deakin University CEO Highlights Five Cs To Support Skilled Youth In India At NDTV World Summit

Deakin University CEO At NDTV World Summit: During a discussion on how foreign universities can assist skilled youth, Ravneet Pawha, the CEO of Deakin University, spoke at the NDTV World Summit on Saturday about five key areas that universities can focus on for development, emphasizing the importance of combining skill and knowledge. To illustrate her point, she mentioned that her university is collaborating with an Indian university in Pune, as well as four international universities from the US, UK, and Australia, to empower women by equipping them with the necessary skills to market their products globally through digital marketing training.

Ms Ravneet said: "I have identified five areas - my five Cs - where foreign universities can contribute:

1. Collaboration: I envision collaboration at all levels, from top-tier training to leadership development and beyond. Many universities are already implementing this, and I believe they can enhance and broaden access to these opportunities beyond just the elite.

2. Curriculum: We need to determine how to introduce the best global curriculum to India in a way that's relevant to our context. Instead of directly adopting foreign models, we should adapt them to better fit the Indian educational ecosystem. The synergy between foreign and Indian institutions can lead to optimal solutions.

3. Culture: It's crucial for Indian culture to interact with diverse international perspectives, as this engagement can significantly influence the youth of today and tomorrow.

4. Capability and Capacity: Enhancing India's capabilities also contributes to global advancement. With a population of 1.6 billion that is eager for change, the potential for transformation is vast. This underscores the necessity of skill development for a progressing Bharat."

She discussed the significant role that foreign universities play in various areas, including education and employment.

"When examining the educational landscape, I believe that foreign universities can have a meaningful impact at every level. The contributions from these institutions at the grassroots level are considerable.

To illustrate her point, she mentioned her work in Pune, which aims to empower women through skill training in digital marketing.

"We are working in collaboration with an educational institution in Pune, focusing on 200 villages with an emphasis on women's empowerment. This initiative involves partnerships with two universities from the UK, one from the US, two from Australia, and our own institution.

"We are creating a program that will conduct research, carry out analysis, utilize technology, and develop platforms to help these women promote their products on a global scale through digital marketing.

"In the past, universities may not have been seen as actively participating in local communities, but the current landscape is changing," she noted regarding the transformation in universities.

"Education and skills are fundamentally interconnected; neither can truly succeed without the other. From my viewpoint, promoting inclusive education and ensuring accessibility are vital, along with using technology to deliver high-quality education. The National Education Policy (NEP) now supports this goal," she reiterated the importance of skills and education.

