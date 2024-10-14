Cars Entering Mumbai Get Toll Waiver: 5 Major Routes Now Free, How Much You Save

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde announced on Monday that cars coming to Mumbai city will no longer pay tolls effective midnight. The decision comes ahead of the crucial assembly elections and is being hailed as a “historic” move to save time and reduce pollution. The exemption applies to cars and SUVs, to ease the burden on commuters, especially those travelling daily from Thane to Mumbai for work. Mr Shinde, who himself has long protested against toll charges, called the move a “masterstroke” for commuters.

Where are tolls exempted?

Commuters travelling through the following five toll points will no longer have to pay charges:

Dahisar LBS Road-Mulund Eastern Express Highway-Mulund Airoli Creek Bridge Vashi

This waiver is expected to provide much-needed financial relief during the festive season, and could also reduce congestion at toll booths, particularly during rush hours.

How much money do you save?

The toll exemption can lead to substantial savings for daily commuters.

Cars and SUVs (light motor vehicles): Previously charged Rs 45 per toll, daily commuters can now save Rs 225 per week, which adds up to about Rs 11,700 annually.

Other light motor vehicles (such as small delivery vans, jeeps, taxis): With a previous toll of Rs 75, commuters can now save Rs 375 per week, or approximately Rs 19,500 annually.

List of exempted vehicles

The exemption applies to nearly 2.8 lakh light motor vehicles, which include:

Cars (hatchbacks, sedans, SUVs)

Jeeps

Vans

Auto-rickshaws

Taxis

Small delivery vans and trucks

Larger vehicles, such as trucks, trailers and other heavy goods carriers, will still be required to pay tolls, as these fall outside the exemption criteria.

According to officials, approximately 80 per cent of the six lakh vehicles that cross Mumbai's toll booths daily are light motor vehicles. This toll waiver will save significant time and fuel for commuters while also reducing traffic and air pollution in the city.



The toll waiver for light motor vehicles is one of over 150 decisions made by the Maharashtra government in recent state cabinet meetings.