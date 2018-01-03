Massive Bandh By Dalit Groups In Maharashtra Called Off: 10 Points

Maharashtra bandh: Dalit groups are protesting in parts of the state, shops vandalised

Mumbai/Delhi: After a day of protests, road and rail traffic disruption, and sporadic violence, the massive shutdown across Maharashtra called by Dalit groups and parties, was called off. The shutdown generated tension in Mumbai and a number of towns and cities across Maharashtra, as the state marked its third day of seething tension between Dalits and upper castes, mainly Marathas. In Mumbai, supporters, allegedly of Dalit parties, tried to block trains, metro and buses, and forced shops in some areas to shut down. Two major roads in Mumbai's Bandra were blocked. Coupled with route diversions by the police, it caused traffic jams in parts of the city. There have been protests in Delhi too.