Mumbai Teacher Gets Stuck Between Moving Lift Doors At School, Dies

A 26-year-old teacher has died after she got stuck in a school lift in Mumbai, said police.

The incident was reported on Friday from St Mary's English High School at Chincholi Bunder in Malad, a suburb located in North Mumbai.

Jenel Fernandes was waiting on the sixth floor to get to the staff room on the second floor at around 1 pm, said police. As the door had not shut, her bag got caught, bringing her down and crushing her head, showed CCTV footage.

The school staff rushed to help her and she was pulled out but was severely injured.

She was rushed to a private hospital where doctors declared her brought dead on arrival.

"During the primary investigation, we registered an accidental death report. Should there be any foul play, we will act accordingly," said Vishal Thakur, deputy commissioner of police, zone 11.