Mumbai Reports 6,923 Covid Cases In Highest Ever One-Day Spike

Mumbai reported its highest-ever one-day spike in COVID-19 cases on Sunday with 6,923 infections in the last 24 hours, authorities said. The city recorded 12 deaths taking the overall count to 11,653, they said.

The highest-ever spike comes on a day when Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray asked officials to prepare a plan for implementation of a lockdown amid a massive surge in the Coronavirus cases.

Maharashtra has seen a huge rise in coronavirus positive cases over the last week with as many as one lakh new infections being added to the state's tally in this period.