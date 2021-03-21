Mumbai Reports 3,775 Covid Cases In Highest Single-Day Spike

Mumbai remains the worst-affected metro city in India

Mumbai reported 3,775 new coronavirus cases on Sunday - the highest single-day spike since the pandemic began in December 2019, and the second consecutive day with over 3,000 new cases. The city also reported 10 deaths linked to the COVID-19 virus.

According to data from the government, the overall growth in new Covid cases in the city (for the week ending Saturday) has risen to 0.63 per cent and the case fatality rate to 2.15 per cent.

Across Maharashtra - the worst-affected state, and one of five accounting for 83 per cent of all active cases in the country - 30,535 new cases and 99 deaths were reported in the past 24 hours.

Maharashtra has reported an alarming increase in Covid infections over the past weeks; it has reported over 25,000 new cases in each of the past three days, and there are nearly two lakh active cases in the state as of Sunday night.

Earlier today the centre said the state accounts for over 60 per cent of daily new cases.

The centre has said the jump in cases - in Maharashtra and other states like Tamil Nadu and Delhi - is due to "laxity in the observance of COVID-appropriate behaviour", especially at crowded places.

States and union territories that are seeing a rapid rise in Covid cases have been instructed to ensure that people follow Covid-appropriate behaviour. This includes the wearing of face masks, maintaining social distance while in public, and regularly washing hands or using hand sanitisers.

They have also been asked to limit gatherings in public places - theatres, halls and offices will function at 50 per cent capacity till March 31 as well - and accelerate vaccination for priority population groups in districts reporting a higher number of new cases.

With this in mind, on Saturday the Municipal Corporation of Greater Mumbai said it would conduct random and mandatory testing - with Rapid Antigen Test (RAT) kits - of people in public spaces.

"If the citizen refuses to test, it would amount to an offence under the Epidemic Act, 1897. Hence, action shall be initiated against the offender," the order said.

Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray warned of a lockdown if people disobey rules like wearing masks.

Also on Saturday, cabinet minister Aaditya Thackeray, who is the Chief Minister's son, tested positvie for the virus. In a tweet the younger Mr Thackeray said he had "mild symptoms" and urged people who had come in contact with him to get tested.

He also stressed on the need to follow all Covid-related protocol.

On Sunday morning the centre said over 43,000 new cases had been added in the past 24 hours - the country's biggest single-day spike in nearly four months. The country recorded one lakh cases in three days, the centre said a day earlier, after 40,953 new infections were reported in 24 hours.